Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $20.77 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.40.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.89. 38,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,111. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $203.99 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

