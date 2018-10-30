Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 44,926 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,034. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

