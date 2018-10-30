Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires Shares of 192,917 CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 110,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

