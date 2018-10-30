NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY18 guidance at $1.26-1.32 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. NiSource has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Guggenheim downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

