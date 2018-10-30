Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 66.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 314,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 279.5% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 223.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. Sidoti downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HI opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

