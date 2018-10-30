Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of CNK opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

