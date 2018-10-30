NIO (NIO) versus Tesla (TSLA) Financial Comparison

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A Tesla -10.22% -34.62% -6.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NIO and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 1 2 4 0 2.43 Tesla 13 12 12 0 1.97

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $318.10, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Tesla.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and Tesla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tesla $11.76 billion 4.86 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -29.17

NIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla.

Summary

NIO beats Tesla on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

