NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE:NIO opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. NIO has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

