Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) is Lapides Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the quarter. Nielsen makes up 3.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 350,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,655. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

