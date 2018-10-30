NIC (EGOV) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a research note released on Monday morning.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut NIC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

EGOV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.58. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,266. NIC has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $909.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

