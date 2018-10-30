NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Increased by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.23. 901,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $176.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

