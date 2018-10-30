NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Boosted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $145.10 and a 12 month high of $176.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

