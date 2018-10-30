NEXT (NXT) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,450 ($71.21) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,550 ($72.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,881.63 ($63.79).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,242 ($68.50) on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a one year high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,713 ($74.65), for a total value of £62,843 ($82,115.51).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

