NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 169,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.53 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 40.64% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

