Newton Coin Project Reaches Market Cap of $309,938.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $309,938.00 and $2,636.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 89,440,710,354 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

