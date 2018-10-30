Newfield Exploration (NFX) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at SunTrust Banks

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

NFX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newfield Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Newfield Exploration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE:NFX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.19. 134,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

