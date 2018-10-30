New York Times (NYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect New York Times to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYT opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 8,354 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $190,137.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,053.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 150,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $3,672,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396,975 shares in the company, valued at $205,557,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,154 shares of company stock worth $8,110,129. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

