New Gold (NGD) Given a $1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.87.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.84 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 270.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

