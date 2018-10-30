New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $933,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,222,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 370,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in New America High Income Fund by 448.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 164,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYB opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

In other news, Director Maguerite A. Piret sold 3,175 shares of New America High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $27,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

