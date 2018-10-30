Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Director Sells $589,215.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. 419,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,575. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 152,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

