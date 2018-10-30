Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Director Sells $589,215.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. 419,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,575. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $126.98.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 152,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.
