Netflix (NFLX) Given a $410.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $410.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a $375.13 rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.41.

NFLX opened at $274.07 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $332,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,557,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

