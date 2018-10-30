NetEase (NTES) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Nomura

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by Nomura from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.92.
Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $197.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $377.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,375,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,008,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,220,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,405,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
