NetEase (NTES) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Nomura

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by Nomura from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $197.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,375,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,008,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,220,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,405,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

