Nemetschek SE (NEM) Receives €112.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.75 ($131.10).

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €114.00 ($132.56) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 12 month high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

