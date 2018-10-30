Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.75 ($131.10).

Shares of Nemetschek stock traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €112.40 ($130.70). 79,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 1 year high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

