Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,638,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Nelnet comprises 6.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $93,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $58,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $171,060 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.81. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 112.77, a quick ratio of 112.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $257.96 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

