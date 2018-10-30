Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Sold by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 2.39. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $673,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,040.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

