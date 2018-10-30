Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holdings Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $673,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,040.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 2.39. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

