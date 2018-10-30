Neenah (NP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Neenah to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Neenah had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. On average, analysts expect Neenah to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,608. Neenah has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 498 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 278 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $25,548.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,762.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $467,967 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.