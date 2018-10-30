NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

Shares of NYSE:NRC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. NationalResearchCorp . has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, SVP Kevin R. Karas sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $189,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 56,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,140,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,815,833.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

