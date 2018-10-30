National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Argus set a $46.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.61.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $35.39. 657,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.93. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

In other news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 510,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,409,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

