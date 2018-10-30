National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,480,000 after acquiring an additional 494,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 123,316 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $98,925.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $956,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

National Bank stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.