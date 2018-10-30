Nanotech Security (NTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.75

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million. Nanotech Security had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

About Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets nano-optic products in Canada and internationally. The company's nano-optic products has brand protection and enhancement applications across a range of markets, including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.