Nanometrics (NANO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.25 million.

Nanometrics stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 293,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NANO shares. DA Davidson lowered Nanometrics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $155,885.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,574,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,221 shares in the company, valued at $11,797,220.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,063 shares of company stock worth $2,789,433 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

