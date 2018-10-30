Myers Industries (MYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.08%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.57. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.