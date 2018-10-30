Myers Industries (MYE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

MYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,418. The stock has a market cap of $547.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

