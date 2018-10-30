MVC Capital (MVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.08

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 63.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 449,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $4,229,569.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,422.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,429 shares of company stock worth $4,643,031. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 32.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

