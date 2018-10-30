MUSE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,360.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One MUSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges. MUSE has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012686 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000547 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001863 BTC.

MUSE Coin Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for MUSE is soundac.io . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

