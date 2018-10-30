Motocoin (MOTO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Motocoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $32.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Motocoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242530 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00020342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.32 or 0.09860314 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

MOTO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.