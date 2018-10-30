Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,499 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 16.9% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 271,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 200,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 172,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MOS opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

