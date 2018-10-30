Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Acquires 52 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £309.92 ($404.97).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Monday, October 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.19).

On Friday, September 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £300.30 ($392.40).

On Tuesday, August 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.55).

MAB1 opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Tuesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 358.25 ($4.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.