Morguard North American (MRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.97 million during the quarter. Morguard North American had a net margin of 177.90% and a return on equity of 47.67%.

Shares of Morguard North American stock opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

