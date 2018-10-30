Morgan Stanley Lowers EQT GP (EQGP) Price Target to $24.00

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EQT GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on EQT GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on EQT GP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE EQGP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.12. EQT GP has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT GP will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQGP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of EQT GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 132.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

