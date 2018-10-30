Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 144,371 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,371 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $100,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

