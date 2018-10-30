Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $200,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stock

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $129,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.