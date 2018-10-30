Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $30.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after buying an additional 11,842,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after buying an additional 8,925,474 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 256.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after buying an additional 6,200,655 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $111,692,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $78,512,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE BAC opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

