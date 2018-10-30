Mondelez International (MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

