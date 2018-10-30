Mondelez International (MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MDLZ opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.
