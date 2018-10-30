Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,598,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,536,000 after acquiring an additional 277,287 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,103,000 after acquiring an additional 233,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.