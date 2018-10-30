Mohawk Industries (MHK) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.06.

NYSE:MHK opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $143,404.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,250. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 101.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

