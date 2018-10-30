Mohawk Industries (MHK) Given a $122.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $122.00 price target on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $11,016,250 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.