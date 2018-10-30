Moelis & Co (MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Moelis & Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Moelis & Co has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.